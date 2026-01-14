Kugel’s 19 points, Stillwell’s 18 lift UCF over Kansas State 82-73

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Riley Kugel scored 19 points, Jamichael Stillwell added 18, and UCF weathered Kansas State’s comeback bid…

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Riley Kugel scored 19 points, Jamichael Stillwell added 18, and UCF weathered Kansas State’s comeback bid to win 82-73 on Wednesday night.

The Knights (14-2, 3-1 Big 12) shot 53% from the field and 47% from beyond the arc. Themus Fulks had 13 points (6-for-11 shooting) and dished 12 assists for his fifth game with 10 or more assists this season. Devan Cambridge chipped in with 11 points on perfect 4-for-4 shooting.

UCF narrowly won the rebound battle, 35-34, paced by seven rebounds each from Kugel and Stillwell.

A 20-6 run near the midway point of the first half put UCF up by double-figures, and they led 42-28 at halftime.

K-State cut the lead to one point in the second half, but could not pull ahead in the frame. Their last lead came with 15:24 remaining in the first.

PJ Haggerty scored 23 points (9-for-18 shooting) for the Wildcats (9-8, 0-4), and Khamari McGriff added 15 points. Nate Johnson racked up 10 assists. K-State struggled from beyond the arc, converting on just six of their 30 3-point attempts.

UCF won their second straight game, after their 11-game winning streak was snapped by Oklahoma State on Jan. 6. Kansas State has dropped four straight contests after winning four straight to end their non-conference schedule.

Up next

Kansas State: visits Oklahoma State on Saturday.

UCF: hosts No. 1 Arizona on Saturday. ___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.