Kugel leads hot-shooting UCF to first win in Boulder, beating Colorado 95-86

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Riley Kugel scored 22 points with the help of six 3-pointers and Themus Fulks scored 19 points and UCF beat Colorado 95-86 on Saturday to earn its first-ever win over the Buffaloes in Boulder.

Jamichael Stillwell scored 15 points and reserves Devan Cambridge and Chris Johnson scored 11 and 10 respectively for the Knights (15-4, 4-3 Big 12) who shot a blistering 61% (33 of 54) including 63% (15 of 24) from 3-point range.

UCF made more 3s (15) than foul shots (14).

Barrington Hargress, Isaiah Johnson and Sebastian Rancik each scored 20 points for Colorado (12-8, 2-6) who on most other nights would’ve posted a victory, shooting 52% (29 of 56) including 55% (11 of 20) from 3.

Jordan Burks’ short shot gave UCF its largest lead at 79-64 with 6:48 left before Colorado went on a 16-7 spurt to close within 86-80.

With 2:16 left and Colorado rallying, Kugel banked in a 3 out of an inbounds play with 0.6 on the shot clock, and the Buffs never recovered.

Rancik gave Colorado its largest lead at 34-27 with 6:53 before halftime with a deep 3 before UCF went on a 9-2 run to tie it at 36 with 5:32 before the break. Cambridge’s layup a minute-and-a-half later put UCF up for good and they led 49-47 at halftime.

Up Next

Colorado: The Buffs, who now have lost six five straight, travel to face ninth-ranked Iowa State on Thursday.

UCF: The Knights host Arizona State on Tuesday.

