Kosy Akametu scores 23 as Iona downs Manhattan 66-57

The Associated Press

January 24, 2026, 9:22 PM

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Kosy Akametu scored 23 points and Iona beat Manhattan 66-57 on Saturday.

Akametu also had five rebounds for the Gaels (14-8, 6-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Denver Anglin scored 12 points. CJ Anthony finished with 11 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Devin Dinkins led the Jaspers (8-14, 4-7) with 13 points. Terrance Jones totaled 12 points, eight rebounds, four assists and five steals. Jaden Winston also had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

