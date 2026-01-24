Kosy Akametu scores 23 as Iona downs Manhattan 66-57

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Kosy Akametu scored 23 points and Iona beat Manhattan 66-57 on Saturday. Akametu also had…

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Kosy Akametu scored 23 points and Iona beat Manhattan 66-57 on Saturday.

Akametu also had five rebounds for the Gaels (14-8, 6-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Denver Anglin scored 12 points. CJ Anthony finished with 11 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Devin Dinkins led the Jaspers (8-14, 4-7) with 13 points. Terrance Jones totaled 12 points, eight rebounds, four assists and five steals. Jaden Winston also had 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.