Konig leads Montana against Northern Colorado after 27-point game

Montana Lady Griz (3-9, 0-1 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (9-5, 0-1 Big Sky)

Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana takes on Northern Colorado after Mack Konig scored 27 points in Montana’s 81-72 loss to the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Bears are 5-2 on their home court. Northern Colorado is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Lady Griz have gone 0-1 against Big Sky opponents. Montana is sixth in the Big Sky with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Avery Waddington averaging 6.0.

Northern Colorado’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Montana gives up. Montana averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.4 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Northern Colorado gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabi Fields is averaging 6.6 points, 3.7 assists and 2.4 steals for the Bears. Neenah George is averaging 14.1 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 43.0% over the last 10 games.

Konig is shooting 44.8% and averaging 17.3 points for the Lady Griz. Jocelyn Land is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 69.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 13.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Lady Griz: 2-8, averaging 64.9 points, 27.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

