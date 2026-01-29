Koffi has 21, Hackett makes winning free throws as Stonehill beats Fairleigh Dickinson 58-57

SOUTH EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Hermann Koffi’s 21 points and Davante Hackett’s winning free throws pushed Stonehill past Fairleigh Dickinson…

SOUTH EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Hermann Koffi’s 21 points and Davante Hackett’s winning free throws pushed Stonehill past Fairleigh Dickinson 58-57 on Thursday.

Trailing by four points with 1:02 remaining, Koffi hit a 3-pointer to cut into that deficit. With 17 seconds left, Fairleigh Dickinson’s Eric Parnell committed a foul, and Hackett made the winning free throws. Joey Niesman missed a potential winner from 6 feet with a second left for Fairleigh Dickinson.

Koffi shot 8 for 13, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Skyhawks (8-14, 5-4 Northeast Conference). Chas Stinson scored 12 points while going 5 of 9 from the field. Hackett had 12 points and shot 4 for 12 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 7 from the free-throw line.

The Knights (7-15, 4-5) were led in scoring by Arthur Cox, who finished with 18 points and nine rebounds. Taeshaud Jackson added 14 points and 10 rebounds for Fairleigh Dickinson. David Jevtic also recorded seven points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.