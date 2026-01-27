Koerkenmeier leads Saint Louis against George Washington after 21-point game

Saint Louis Billikens (11-11, 5-4 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (11-11, 3-6 A-10) Washington; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Saint Louis Billikens (11-11, 5-4 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (11-11, 3-6 A-10)

Washington; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis plays George Washington after Alyssa Koerkenmeier scored 21 points in Saint Louis’ 74-59 loss to the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

The Revolutionaries are 8-4 in home games. George Washington has a 6-9 record against opponents over .500.

The Billikens have gone 5-4 against A-10 opponents. Saint Louis is second in the A-10 scoring 69.0 points per game and is shooting 39.5%.

George Washington makes 41.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than Saint Louis has allowed to its opponents (37.2%). Saint Louis has shot at a 39.5% rate from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 37.5% shooting opponents of George Washington have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabby Reynolds is scoring 13.2 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Revolutionaries. Sara Lewis is averaging 11.3 points and 6.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Alexia Nelson is scoring 13.5 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Billikens. Koerkenmeier is averaging 14.2 points and 9.8 rebounds while shooting 56.8% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolutionaries: 4-6, averaging 58.4 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points per game.

Billikens: 6-4, averaging 69.6 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 9.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

