Koerkenmeier and the Saint Louis Billikens host conference foe Loyola Chicago

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (8-11, 4-4 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (11-10, 5-3 A-10)

St. Louis; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alyssa Koerkenmeier and Saint Louis host Alexa Kinas and Loyola Chicago in A-10 play.

The Billikens are 6-5 in home games. Saint Louis ranks seventh in the A-10 with 12.5 assists per game led by Alexia Nelson averaging 2.9.

The Ramblers are 4-4 in A-10 play. Loyola Chicago ranks eighth in the A-10 with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Brooklyn Vaughn averaging 2.3.

Saint Louis is shooting 39.6% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 41.8% Loyola Chicago allows to opponents. Loyola Chicago averages 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Saint Louis gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zya Nugent is averaging 13.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Billikens. Jahda Denis is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Vaughn is averaging 9.6 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Ramblers. Alex-Anne Bessette is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 7-3, averaging 71.1 points, 35.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

Ramblers: 6-4, averaging 59.6 points, 25.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

