Kobi Williams scores 20 in Missouri State’s 79-55 victory over UTEP

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Kobi Williams had 20 points to help Missouri State cruise past UTEP 79-55 on Friday night.

Williams shot 4 of 11 from the field, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 9 for 10 from the free-throw line for the Bears (8-5, 2-0 Conference USA). Trey Williams Jr. hit four 3-pointers and scored 15, while Keith Palek III added 13 points.

Elijah Jones finished with 12 points for the Miners (4-9, 0-2). Trey Horton had 12 points and Jamal West scored 11.

Missouri State took the lead with 19:39 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Palek led with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 49-23 at the break.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

