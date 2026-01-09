Kiudulas leads Colorado State against UNLV after 20-point game

UNLV Rebels (7-7, 2-1 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (10-5, 1-3 MWC) Fort Collins, Colorado; Friday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM…

UNLV Rebels (7-7, 2-1 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (10-5, 1-3 MWC)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -6.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State hosts UNLV after Augustinas Kiudulas scored 20 points in Colorado State’s 80-70 loss to the New Mexico Lobos.

The Rams are 6-3 in home games. Colorado State ranks seventh in the MWC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 72.1 points while holding opponents to 45.3% shooting.

The Rebels are 2-1 against MWC opponents. UNLV is 4-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.4 turnovers per game.

Colorado State makes 50.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.3 percentage points higher than UNLV has allowed to its opponents (43.5%). UNLV averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Colorado State gives up.

The Rams and Rebels match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Jorgensen is averaging 13.8 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Rams. Josh Pascarelli is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn is averaging 16.4 points and 1.7 steals for the Rebels. Kimani Hamilton is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 6-4, averaging 75.4 points, 27.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Rebels: 5-5, averaging 74.8 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

