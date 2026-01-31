Kingz scores 28, Starling has 21 for Syracuse in 86-72 win over Notre Dame

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Nate Kingz scored 28 points and JJ Starling added 21 for Syracuse in an 86-72 win…

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Nate Kingz scored 28 points and JJ Starling added 21 for Syracuse in an 86-72 win over Notre Dame on Saturday night.

William Kyle III had 10 points and eight rebounds for the Orange (13-9, 4-5 Atlantic Coast Conference). Naithan George dished 10 assists and had a pair of steals.

An 11-0 run by Syracuse in the first half put them up by double digits early, carrying a 40-31 lead into halftime. Starling scored 17 points in the first half on a perfect 7 of 7 shooting from the field and 3 of 3 from beyond the arc.

The Irish (11-11, 2-7) got as close as six in the second half, off a 3-pointer from Cole Certa. After that, the Orange went on a 9-0 run to pull away for good.

Notre Dame was led by Jalen Haralson, who scored 26. Braeden Shrewsberry put up 17 points to go with five rebounds.

The win was Syracuse’s fifth consecutive at home against Notre Dame, dating back to the 2020-21 season.

Up next

Notre Dame: Visits No. 20 Louisville on Wednesday.

Syracuse: Visits No. 16 North Carolina on Monday.

