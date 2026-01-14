Kingsbury leads Citadel against UNC Greensboro after 22-point outing

Citadel Bulldogs (4-13, 1-3 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (6-11, 2-2 SoCon) Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Citadel Bulldogs (4-13, 1-3 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (6-11, 2-2 SoCon)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel visits UNC Greensboro after Carter Kingsbury scored 22 points in Citadel’s 79-77 overtime victory against the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Spartans have gone 4-3 at home. UNC Greensboro ranks third in the SoCon with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Justin Neely averaging 8.4.

The Bulldogs are 1-3 against SoCon opponents. Citadel has a 3-9 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

UNC Greensboro averages 78.2 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than the 78.4 Citadel gives up. Citadel averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than UNC Greensboro allows.

The Spartans and Bulldogs face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Neely is shooting 52.1% and averaging 15.9 points for the Spartans. KJ Younger is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

Braxton Williams is scoring 12.1 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Bulldogs. Christian Moore is averaging 10.2 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 42.2% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 5-5, averaging 82.7 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 66.8 points, 28.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points.

