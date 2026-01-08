King’s 22 lead Sam Houston over Delaware 72-60

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Po’Boigh King scored 22 points, Veljko Ilic added 15 points had 15 points and 13 rebounds,…

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Po’Boigh King scored 22 points, Veljko Ilic added 15 points had 15 points and 13 rebounds, and Sam Houston beat Delaware 72-60 on Thursday night.

King shot 7 of 18 from the field, including 5 for 13 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the free-throw line and Ilic made 7 of 13 from the field and 1 for 3 from the foul line. Justin Begg shot 3 of 7 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points for the Bearkats (9-6, 1-3 Conference USA).

Christian Bliss led the Fightin’ Blue Hens (5-10, 1-3) in scoring, finishing with 18 points, seven assists and two steals. Delaware also got 15 points and seven rebounds from Tyler Houser. Justyn Fernandez also put up 15 points and two blocks.

Sam Houston took the lead 19 seconds into the game and did not trail again. King led the Bearkats with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 35-29 at the break. Sam Houston extended its lead to 46-31 during the second half, fueled by a 7-0 scoring run. King scored a team-high 12 points in the second half.

