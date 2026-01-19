King’s 21 help UMBC defeat Binghamton 78-60

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Jah’likai King scored 21 points to help UMBC defeat Binghamton 78-60 on Monday. King shot 8…

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Jah’likai King scored 21 points to help UMBC defeat Binghamton 78-60 on Monday.

King shot 8 for 15 for the Retrievers (10-7, 3-1 America East Conference). Caden Diggs scored 14 points while going 6 of 11. Anthony Valentine went 6 of 8 from the field to finish with 13 points.

The Bearcats (4-16, 0-5) were led by Wes Peterson and Zyier Beverly, who each scored 18 points. Jackson Benigni had 11 points.

