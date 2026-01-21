King scores 23 as Sam Houston takes down Kennesaw State 93-87

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Po’Boigh King scored 23 points as Sam Houston beat Kennesaw State 93-87 on Wednesday night. King…

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Po’Boigh King scored 23 points as Sam Houston beat Kennesaw State 93-87 on Wednesday night.

King shot 8 for 15 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Bearkats (12-7, 4-4 Conference USA). Damon Nicholas Jr. shot 6 for 10, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to add 15 points. Veljko Ilic shot 6 of 10 from the field to finish with 12 points.

RJ Johnson finished with 32 points and five assists for the Owls (12-7, 4-4). Braedan Lue added 18 points and seven rebounds for Kennesaw State. Trey Simpson had 17 points and two blocks.

Sam Houston used a 16-3 run in the second half to build a 15-point lead at 67-52 with 10:56 left in the half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

