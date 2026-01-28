King scores 20 as Utah State takes down Wyoming 94-62

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Kolby King’s 20 points off of the bench led Utah State to a 94-62 victory against…

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Kolby King’s 20 points off of the bench led Utah State to a 94-62 victory against Wyoming on Wednesday night.

King also had seven rebounds for the Aggies (17-3, 8-2 Mountain West Conference). Garry Clark scored 13 points and added five rebounds. Michael Collins Jr. finished with 12 points.

The Cowboys (12-9, 3-7) were led by Leland Walker, who recorded 24 points. Nasir Meyer added 12 points for Wyoming. Khaden Bennett finished with nine points and four assists.

King scored 14 points in the first half to help put the Aggies up 50-28 at the break. Utah State pulled away with an 8-0 run to extend a 24-point lead to 32 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

