King puts up 27 in Sam Houston’s 73-58 win over Western Kentucky

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Po’Boigh King had 27 points in Sam Houston’s 73-58 victory over Western Kentucky on Saturday.

King shot 10 for 16 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Bearkats (13-7, 5-4 Conference USA). Veljko Ilic scored 12 points and added seven rebounds. Kashie Natt shot 5 of 5 from the field to finish with 11 points, while adding eight rebounds.

The Hilltoppers (11-9, 4-5) were led by LJ Hackman, who recorded 14 points. Western Kentucky also got 10 points and six rebounds from Grant Newell. Leeroy Odiahi had 10 points.

King led his team in scoring with 15 points in the first half to help put them up 38-21 at the break. Sam Houston extended its lead to 48-21 during the second half, fueled by a 10-0 scoring run.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

