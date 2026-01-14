King leads SMU against Virginia Tech after 22-point game

Virginia Tech Hokies (13-5, 3-3 ACC) at SMU Mustangs (7-10, 0-5 ACC) Dallas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SMU…

Virginia Tech Hokies (13-5, 3-3 ACC) at SMU Mustangs (7-10, 0-5 ACC)

Dallas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU plays Virginia Tech after Zahra King scored 22 points in SMU’s 91-54 loss to the NC State Lady Wolfpack.

The Mustangs are 5-4 in home games. SMU allows 69.9 points and has been outscored by 3.8 points per game.

The Hokies are 3-3 in conference play. Virginia Tech averages 74.3 points and has outscored opponents by 15.7 points per game.

SMU averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 4.6 per game Virginia Tech gives up. Virginia Tech has shot at a 42.4% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 41.3% shooting opponents of SMU have averaged.

The Mustangs and Hokies meet Thursday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: King is averaging 13.6 points and 1.7 steals for the Mustangs. Paulina Paris is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Carys Baker is averaging 13.9 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Hokies. Carleigh Wenzel is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 5-5, averaging 65.7 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Hokies: 7-3, averaging 72.7 points, 37.8 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

