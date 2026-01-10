King leads SMU against NC State after 21-point game

SMU Mustangs (7-9, 0-4 ACC) at NC State Lady Wolfpack (11-5, 4-1 ACC) Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST…

SMU Mustangs (7-9, 0-4 ACC) at NC State Lady Wolfpack (11-5, 4-1 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU visits NC State after Zahra King scored 21 points in SMU’s 67-59 loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Lady Wolfpack have gone 6-2 in home games. NC State averages 75.4 points and has outscored opponents by 11.3 points per game.

The Mustangs have gone 0-4 against ACC opponents. SMU averages 17.0 turnovers per game and is 4-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

NC State’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game SMU allows. SMU has shot at a 39.9% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 38.1% shooting opponents of NC State have averaged.

The Lady Wolfpack and Mustangs square off Sunday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khamil Pierre is averaging 15.3 points and 11.9 rebounds for the Lady Wolfpack. Zoe Brooks is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

King is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Mustangs. Paulina Paris is averaging 12.2 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Wolfpack: 8-2, averaging 80.0 points, 40.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Mustangs: 6-4, averaging 68.7 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

