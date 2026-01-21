King leads SMU against Florida State

Florida State Seminoles (6-13, 1-6 ACC) at SMU Mustangs (8-11, 1-6 ACC) Dallas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SMU…

Florida State Seminoles (6-13, 1-6 ACC) at SMU Mustangs (8-11, 1-6 ACC)

Dallas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU plays Florida State after Zahra King scored 40 points in SMU’s 83-76 win over the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Mustangs have gone 5-5 at home. SMU is 0-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Seminoles have gone 1-6 against ACC opponents. Florida State is sixth in the ACC with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Jasmine Shavers averaging 4.1.

SMU averages 65.7 points per game, 12.5 fewer points than the 78.2 Florida State allows. Florida State averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game SMU gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: King is scoring 14.8 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Mustangs. Paulina Paris is averaging 10.7 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 45.7% over the last 10 games.

Sole Williams is scoring 15.0 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Seminoles. Shavers is averaging 12.8 points and 5.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 4-6, averaging 62.1 points, 27.6 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Seminoles: 2-8, averaging 68.7 points, 37.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 35.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

