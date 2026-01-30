King leads SIU-Edwardsville against Southern Indiana after 24-point outing

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (13-9, 6-5 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (5-16, 2-9 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (13-9, 6-5 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (5-16, 2-9 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville takes on Southern Indiana after Tyler King scored 24 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 67-65 loss to the Morehead State Eagles.

The Screaming Eagles have gone 3-7 at home. Southern Indiana is 4-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Cougars are 6-5 against OVC opponents. SIU-Edwardsville is fifth in the OVC with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Myles Thompson averaging 4.6.

Southern Indiana is shooting 38.9% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 39.5% SIU-Edwardsville allows to opponents. SIU-Edwardsville averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Southern Indiana allows.

The Screaming Eagles and Cougars match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ismail Habib is shooting 37.9% and averaging 16.4 points for the Screaming Eagles. Cardell Bailey is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jack Campion is averaging 7.4 points, five assists and 1.5 steals for the Cougars. Arnas Sakenis is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 2-8, averaging 67.2 points, 35.3 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Cougars: 6-4, averaging 66.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

