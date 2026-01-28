King and the SMU Mustangs take on conference foe Clemson

SMU Mustangs (8-13, 1-8 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (14-7, 5-4 ACC) Clemson, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

SMU Mustangs (8-13, 1-8 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (14-7, 5-4 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: ACC foes Clemson and SMU will play on Thursday.

The Tigers have gone 7-1 at home. Clemson is 0-2 in one-possession games.

The Mustangs have gone 1-8 against ACC opponents. SMU is 5-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 17.0 turnovers per game.

Clemson averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 6.0 per game SMU allows. SMU has shot at a 38.7% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points below the 40.6% shooting opponents of Clemson have averaged.

The Tigers and Mustangs face off Thursday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mia Moore is averaging 11.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Tigers. Raven Thompson is averaging 11.6 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 54.7% over the last 10 games.

Zahra King is shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, while averaging 14.8 points and 1.8 steals. Paulina Paris is shooting 42.0% and averaging 9.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 73.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Mustangs: 3-7, averaging 61.2 points, 28.5 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 10.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

