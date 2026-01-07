King and the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks visit conference foe Omaha

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (8-10, 2-0 Summit League) at Omaha Mavericks (7-10, 0-2 Summit League) Omaha, Nebraska; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (8-10, 2-0 Summit League) at Omaha Mavericks (7-10, 0-2 Summit League)

Omaha, Nebraska; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lance Waddles and Omaha host Eli King and North Dakota in Summit League action Thursday.

The Mavericks are 5-2 on their home court. Omaha has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 2-0 in conference games. North Dakota ranks eighth in the Summit League shooting 31.5% from 3-point range.

Omaha averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 7.7 per game North Dakota gives up. North Dakota averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.5 per game Omaha allows.

The Mavericks and Fightin’ Hawks square off Thursday for the first time in Summit League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tony Osburn is averaging 13.9 points, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Mavericks. Waddles is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

Greyson Uelmen is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Fightin’ Hawks. Zach Kraft is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 73.6 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Fightin’ Hawks: 5-5, averaging 73.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

