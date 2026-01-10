King and Sam Houston host Liberty

Liberty Flames (12-3, 4-0 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (9-6, 1-3 CUSA) Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Liberty Flames (12-3, 4-0 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (9-6, 1-3 CUSA)

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -1.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston hosts Liberty after Po’Boigh King scored 22 points in Sam Houston’s 72-60 win over the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Bearkats are 5-0 on their home court. Sam Houston is second in the CUSA scoring 85.8 points while shooting 45.8% from the field.

The Flames have gone 4-0 against CUSA opponents. Liberty is 11-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 8.3 turnovers per game.

Sam Houston makes 45.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than Liberty has allowed to its opponents (41.7%). Liberty averages 5.6 more points per game (80.7) than Sam Houston allows to opponents (75.1).

The Bearkats and Flames meet Saturday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: King is averaging 12.3 points for the Bearkats. Kashie Natt is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

Brett Decker Jr. is shooting 50.9% from beyond the arc with 3.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, while averaging 17.8 points. Kaden Metheny is shooting 46.2% and averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 6-4, averaging 85.3 points, 38.8 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Flames: 7-3, averaging 75.7 points, 27.9 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.