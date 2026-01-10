Kinas leads Loyola Chicago against Saint Louis after 20-point outing

Saint Louis Billikens (8-9, 2-2 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (5-10, 1-3 A-10) Chicago; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago hosts Saint Louis after Alexa Kinas scored 20 points in Loyola Chicago’s 71-68 victory against the Dayton Flyers.

The Ramblers are 1-7 in home games. Loyola Chicago is 4-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.8 turnovers per game.

The Billikens are 2-2 in A-10 play. Saint Louis is third in the A-10 with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Alyssa Koerkenmeier averaging 5.4.

Loyola Chicago’s average of 4.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Saint Louis gives up. Saint Louis scores 7.3 more points per game (70.6) than Loyola Chicago allows (63.3).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brooklyn Vaughn is scoring 11.3 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Ramblers. Alex-Anne Bessette is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Alexia Nelson is shooting 41.2% and averaging 13.9 points for the Billikens. Jahda Denis is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 4-6, averaging 56.0 points, 27.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Billikens: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

