Kinas and the Loyola Chicago Ramblers host conference foe La Salle

La Salle Explorers (10-8, 3-4 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (7-11, 3-4 A-10)

Chicago; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle takes on Loyola Chicago in A-10 action Wednesday.

The Ramblers are 2-7 in home games. Loyola Chicago ranks seventh in the A-10 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 62.2 points while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.

The Explorers have gone 3-4 against A-10 opponents. La Salle is sixth in the A-10 with 32.6 rebounds per game led by Aryss Macktoon averaging 6.8.

Loyola Chicago is shooting 37.0% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 39.2% La Salle allows to opponents. La Salle averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Loyola Chicago allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex-Anne Bessette is averaging 11.5 points for the Ramblers. Alexa Kinas is averaging 11.3 points and 2.8 steals over the last 10 games.

Ashleigh Connor is shooting 40.6% and averaging 15.3 points for the Explorers. Ivona Miljanic is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 5-5, averaging 57.7 points, 25.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Explorers: 4-6, averaging 57.7 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 10.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

