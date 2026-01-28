Kimpson leads Miami (FL) against No. 20 Duke after 23-point showing

Duke Blue Devils (14-6, 9-0 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (12-8, 4-5 ACC) Coral Gables, Florida; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Duke Blue Devils (14-6, 9-0 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (12-8, 4-5 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) hosts No. 20 Duke after Amarachi Kimpson scored 23 points in Miami (FL)’s 75-66 win against the SMU Mustangs.

The Hurricanes are 7-4 in home games. Miami (FL) scores 72.7 points while outscoring opponents by 8.7 points per game.

The Blue Devils have gone 9-0 against ACC opponents. Duke is seventh in the ACC with 37.0 rebounds per game led by Toby Fournier averaging 7.6.

Miami (FL) makes 44.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.2 percentage points higher than Duke has allowed to its opponents (38.1%). Duke averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Miami (FL) gives up.

The Hurricanes and Blue Devils match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ra Shaya Kyle is averaging 15.6 points and 9.9 rebounds for the Hurricanes. Kimpson is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

Fournier is averaging 17.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Blue Devils. Delaney Thomas is averaging 12.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-4, averaging 71.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Blue Devils: 10-0, averaging 82.4 points, 38.3 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.