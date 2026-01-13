Kierscht and South Carolina Upstate host Presbyterian

Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-14, 0-3 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-13, 0-4 Big South) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday,…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-14, 0-3 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-13, 0-4 Big South)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate faces Presbyterian after Aubrie Kierscht scored 25 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 64-61 loss to the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The Spartans have gone 4-4 in home games. South Carolina Upstate is sixth in the Big South scoring 58.9 points while shooting 38.5% from the field.

The Blue Hose are 0-3 in conference matchups. Presbyterian has a 1-7 record against teams over .500.

South Carolina Upstate scores 58.9 points per game, 15.2 fewer points than the 74.1 Presbyterian gives up. Presbyterian’s 33.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.7 percentage points lower than South Carolina Upstate has allowed to its opponents (38.6%).

The Spartans and Blue Hose match up Wednesday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cassie Gallagher is scoring 14.9 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Spartans. Kierscht is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

Allie Sykes is shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Hose, while averaging 5.7 points. Morgan Boyd is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 2-8, averaging 58.1 points, 38.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points per game.

Blue Hose: 0-10, averaging 47.0 points, 27.3 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 31.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.