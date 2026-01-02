Kevair Kennedy scores 24, Merrimack takes down Mount St. Mary’s 75-65

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Kevair Kennedy scored 24 points as Merrimack beat Mount St. Mary’s 75-65 on Friday. Kennedy…

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Kevair Kennedy scored 24 points as Merrimack beat Mount St. Mary’s 75-65 on Friday.

Kennedy shot 6 of 12 from the field and 11 of 15 from the free-throw line for the Warriors (8-7, 4-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Ernest Shelton shot 4 of 11 from the field, including 3 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 11 for 11 from the line to add 22 points.

Trey Deveaux led the Mountaineers (5-10, 1-3) in scoring, finishing with 23 points and eight rebounds. Luke McEldon added 10 points and six rebounds for Mount St. Mary’s.

