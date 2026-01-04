Kevair Kennedy scores 20 to lead Merrimack to 73-66 victory over Manhattan

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Kevair Kennedy scored 20 points as Merrimack beat Manhattan 73-66 on Sunday. Kennedy also contributed…

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Kevair Kennedy scored 20 points as Merrimack beat Manhattan 73-66 on Sunday.

Kennedy also contributed eight rebounds and seven assists for the Warriors (9-7, 5-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Ernest Shelton totaled 16 points, six rebounds and three steals. Tye Dorset hit two 3-pointers and scored 15.

Fraser Roxburgh and Anthony Isaac both had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Jaspers (7-9, 3-2). Jaden Winston finished with 16 points, five assists and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

