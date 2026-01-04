Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Kevair Kennedy scores 20…

Kevair Kennedy scores 20 to lead Merrimack to 73-66 victory over Manhattan

The Associated Press

January 4, 2026, 2:46 PM

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Kevair Kennedy scored 20 points as Merrimack beat Manhattan 73-66 on Sunday.

Kennedy also contributed eight rebounds and seven assists for the Warriors (9-7, 5-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Ernest Shelton totaled 16 points, six rebounds and three steals. Tye Dorset hit two 3-pointers and scored 15.

Fraser Roxburgh and Anthony Isaac both had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Jaspers (7-9, 3-2). Jaden Winston finished with 16 points, five assists and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up