Kermoury’s 31 lead Northeastern past Elon 85-78

BOSTON (AP) — William Kermoury scored 31 points and made seven 3-pointers to lead Northeastern over Elon 85-78 on Thursday night.

Kermoury also added five assists and four steals for the Huskies (6-11, 2-4 Coastal Athletic Association). Xavier Abreu went 9 of 18 from the field to add 22 points.

Bryson Cokley led the way for the Phoenix (11-7, 3-2) with 26 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Chandler Cuthrell added 19 points for Elon. Randall Pettus II had 12 points and six rebounds.

Northeastern took a 25-6 lead in the first half with a 20-0 run. Led by 16 first-half points from Kermoury, Northeastern carried a 41-39 lead into the break. Northeastern took the lead for good with 2:37 left in the second half on a dunk from Abreu to make it a 77-76 game.

