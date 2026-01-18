Kermoury leads Northeastern against Monmouth

Northeastern Huskies (6-11, 2-4 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (8-10, 2-3 CAA) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Monday, 11 a.m. EST…

Northeastern Huskies (6-11, 2-4 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (8-10, 2-3 CAA)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Monday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern visits Monmouth after William Kermoury scored 31 points in Northeastern’s 85-78 win over the Elon Phoenix.

The Hawks have gone 5-3 at home. Monmouth has a 4-7 record against opponents above .500.

The Huskies are 2-4 in CAA play. Northeastern has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

Monmouth is shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points lower than the 49.7% Northeastern allows to opponents. Northeastern has shot at a 47.0% clip from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points above the 42.3% shooting opponents of Monmouth have averaged.

The Hawks and Huskies face off Monday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Rivera-Torres is averaging 15.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, two steals and 1.6 blocks for the Hawks. Justin Ray is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kermoury is averaging 12.2 points for the Huskies. Xavier Abreu is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 66.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 79.1 points, 25.5 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

