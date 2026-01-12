Keon Thompson leads Stephen F. Austin to 56-46 victory over Incarnate Word

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Keon Thompson scored 15 points as Stephen F. Austin beat Incarnate Word 56-46 on Monday night.…

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Keon Thompson scored 15 points as Stephen F. Austin beat Incarnate Word 56-46 on Monday night.

Thompson added seven rebounds for the Lumberjacks (14-3, 7-1 Southland Conference). Ahamed Mohammed scored 11 points, and Jerald Colonel contributed 10 points, eight rebounds and three steals.

Davion Bailey led the Cardinals (8-9, 3-5) with 10 points. Harold Woods had nine points and eight rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

