Kenyon Goodin’s 24 leads Bellarmine over Jacksonville 77-70

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Kenyon Goodin scored 24 points as Bellarmine beat Jacksonville 77-70 on Thursday.

Goodin shot 7 of 10 from the field, including 6 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line for the Knights (7-12, 2-5 Atlantic Sun Conference). Jack Karasinski scored 14 points and added five rebounds. Brian Waddell had 13 points and shot 5 of 9 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line.

Hayden Wood led the way for the Dolphins (7-13, 2-5) with 21 points and two blocks. Jason Thirdkill Jr. added 17 points and nine rebounds for Jacksonville. Allen Udemadu also had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

