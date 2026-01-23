Kentucky faces Ole Miss, aims for 5th straight win

Ole Miss Rebels (11-8, 3-3 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (13-6, 4-2 SEC) Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Ole Miss Rebels (11-8, 3-3 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (13-6, 4-2 SEC)

Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kentucky will try to prolong its four-game win streak with a victory against Ole Miss.

The Wildcats have gone 10-2 in home games. Kentucky has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Rebels have gone 3-3 against SEC opponents. Ole Miss is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Kentucky makes 47.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points higher than Ole Miss has allowed to its opponents (42.2%). Ole Miss averages 75.5 points per game, 4.8 more than the 70.7 Kentucky gives up to opponents.

The Wildcats and Rebels match up Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Chandler is shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 8.9 points. Otega Oweh is averaging 17.6 points and 2.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Malik Dia is averaging 13.6 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Rebels. Travis Perry is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 82.6 points, 31.1 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Rebels: 6-4, averaging 75.6 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

