Kentucky coach Pope says guard Kam Williams suffered broken foot in win over Texas

Kentucky coach Mark Pope said guard Kam Williams “will be out for a while” with a broken foot suffered in…

Kentucky coach Mark Pope said guard Kam Williams “will be out for a while” with a broken foot suffered in Wednesday night’s 85-80 win over Texas.

“Kam’s foot’s broken,” Pope said, adding he hoped to “get him back healthy as soon as we possibly can, but he’ll be out for a while and it’s certainly a blow to us.”

Williams scored nine points in only 16 minutes before suffering the injury for Kentucky (13-6, 4-2 Southeastern Conference).

Williams, a sophomore, was averaging 6.8 points and 2.6 rebounds before the game.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.