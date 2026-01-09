Kent State visits Central Michigan following Gillespie’s 32-point game

Kent State Golden Flashes (12-3, 3-0 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (4-12, 0-4 MAC) Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

Kent State Golden Flashes (12-3, 3-0 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (4-12, 0-4 MAC)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State takes on Central Michigan after Delrecco Gillespie scored 32 points in Kent State’s 96-93 win over the Bowling Green Falcons.

The Chippewas have gone 3-3 at home. Central Michigan is 0-3 in one-possession games.

The Golden Flashes are 3-0 against MAC opponents. Kent State scores 91.0 points and has outscored opponents by 9.5 points per game.

Central Michigan averages 71.9 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than the 81.5 Kent State gives up. Kent State averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Central Michigan gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan Claerbaut is averaging 12.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Chippewas. Logan McIntire is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Morgan Safford averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Flashes, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc. Gillespie is shooting 56.0% and averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 2-8, averaging 73.1 points, 27.8 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 8-2, averaging 89.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.