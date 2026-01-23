Kent State plays Eastern Michigan following Whaley’s 27-point showing

Kent State Golden Flashes (14-5, 5-2 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (9-10, 3-4 MAC) Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST…

Kent State Golden Flashes (14-5, 5-2 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (9-10, 3-4 MAC)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State plays Eastern Michigan after Rob Whaley Jr. scored 27 points in Kent State’s 107-101 overtime loss to the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

The Eagles are 6-2 in home games. Eastern Michigan ranks eighth in the MAC with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Godslove Nwabude averaging 2.1.

The Golden Flashes are 5-2 in MAC play. Kent State is third in the MAC scoring 90.8 points per game and is shooting 48.0%.

Eastern Michigan’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game is 3.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.8 per game Kent State allows. Kent State has shot at a 48.0% clip from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points greater than the 44.0% shooting opponents of Eastern Michigan have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mohammad Habhab is averaging 14.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Eagles. Addison Patterson is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Delrecco Gillespie is averaging 19.7 points, 12.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Golden Flashes. Quinn Woidke is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 72.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 6-4, averaging 85.1 points, 35.2 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.1 points.

