Kent State earns 87-81 win over Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Delrecco Gillespie scored 20 points as Kent State beat Buffalo 87-81 on Tuesday. Gillespie also contributed…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Delrecco Gillespie scored 20 points as Kent State beat Buffalo 87-81 on Tuesday.

Gillespie also contributed 15 rebounds and five assists for the Golden Flashes (13-4, 4-1 Mid-American Conference). Rob Whaley Jr. scored 16 points and added 10 rebounds. Quinn Woidke had 15 points and went 5 of 8 from the field (4 for 7 from 3-point range).

Daniel Freitag finished with 33 points, seven assists and three steals for the Bulls (13-4, 3-2). Buffalo also got 16 points and six assists from Ryan Sabol. Tim Oboh had 13 points and two blocks.

Gillespie scored 13 points in the first half for Kent State, who led 44-30 at the break. Cian Medley led Kent State with 13 points in the second half as their team was outscored by eight points over the final half but held on for the victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.