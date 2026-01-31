Kensie puts up 24 as Portland State beats Montana State 63-54

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Keyon Kensie Jr. scored 24 points as Portland State beat Montana State 63-54 on Saturday. Kensie…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Keyon Kensie Jr. scored 24 points as Portland State beat Montana State 63-54 on Saturday.

Kensie also had six rebounds and five steals for the Vikings (14-6, 8-1 Big Sky Conference). Terri Miller Jr. scored 16 points while shooting 6 for 14 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds. Kelcy Phipps had 10 points and shot 4 for 5, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc.

Patrick McMahon led the Bobcats (13-10, 7-3) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and seven rebounds. Jeremiah Davis also scored 16 points and had two steals for Montana State. Jed Miller also recorded 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

