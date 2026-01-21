Kensie leads Portland State against Eastern Washington after 20-point outing

Portland State Vikings (11-5, 5-0 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (4-14, 2-3 Big Sky) Cheney, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Portland State Vikings (11-5, 5-0 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (4-14, 2-3 Big Sky)

Cheney, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State plays Eastern Washington after Keyon Kensie scored 20 points in Portland State’s 63-52 victory against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Eagles are 3-2 on their home court. Eastern Washington is eighth in the Big Sky scoring 76.9 points while shooting 45.6% from the field.

The Vikings have gone 5-0 against Big Sky opponents. Portland State has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Eastern Washington’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Portland State gives up. Portland State averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Eastern Washington gives up.

The Eagles and Vikings face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Moses is averaging 17.9 points and 3.8 assists for the Eagles. Kiree Huie is averaging 15.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games.

Terri Miller Jr. is scoring 18.9 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Vikings. Jaylin Henderson is averaging 17.6 points and 6.6 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 76.9 points, 28.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points per game.

Vikings: 7-3, averaging 78.3 points, 34.4 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.