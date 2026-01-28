Kennesaw State wins 72-69 against Western Kentucky

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — RJ Johnson had 19 points in Kennesaw State’s 72-69 win against Western Kentucky on Wednesday. Johnson…

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — RJ Johnson had 19 points in Kennesaw State’s 72-69 win against Western Kentucky on Wednesday.

Johnson also contributed three blocks for the Owls (13-8, 5-5 Conference USA). Braedan Lue scored 16 points while shooting 6 for 15 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line and added seven rebounds, three steals, and three blocks. Amir Taylor shot 3 of 3 from the field and 1 for 4 from the line to finish with eight points.

The Hilltoppers (11-10, 4-6) were led by Grant Newell, who recorded 15 points and two blocks. Ryan Myers added 12 points and LJ Hackman had 10 points for Western Kentucky.

Lue scored 14 points in the first half for Kennesaw State, who led 37-36 at halftime. Kennesaw State took the lead for good with 2:29 left in the second half on a 3-pointer from Johnson to make it a 70-67 game.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

