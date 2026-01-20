Kennesaw State takes on Sam Houston following Johnson’s 31-point game

Kennesaw State Owls (12-6, 4-3 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (11-7, 3-4 CUSA) Huntsville, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Kennesaw State Owls (12-6, 4-3 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (11-7, 3-4 CUSA)

Huntsville, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State visits Sam Houston after RJ Johnson scored 31 points in Kennesaw State’s 81-65 win over the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

The Bearkats are 5-1 on their home court. Sam Houston is third in the CUSA with 15.6 assists per game led by Justin Begg averaging 3.8.

The Owls are 4-3 against CUSA opponents. Kennesaw State leads the CUSA with 13.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Frankquon Sherman averaging 3.3.

Sam Houston scores 84.1 points, 7.8 more per game than the 76.3 Kennesaw State allows. Kennesaw State averages 14.4 more points per game (88.5) than Sam Houston gives up to opponents (74.1).

The Bearkats and Owls match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Veljko Ilic is averaging 10.7 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Bearkats. Po’Boigh King is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Simeon Cottle is averaging 20.2 points, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Owls. Johnson is averaging 12 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 6-4, averaging 81.9 points, 39.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Owls: 6-4, averaging 83.4 points, 39.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

