Kennesaw State takes on Louisiana Tech following Berry’s 31-point game

Kennesaw State Owls (10-8, 3-4 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (13-5, 6-1 CUSA) Ruston, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Kennesaw State Owls (10-8, 3-4 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (13-5, 6-1 CUSA)

Ruston, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State plays Louisiana Tech after Keyarah Berry scored 31 points in Kennesaw State’s 70-55 win against the New Mexico State Aggies.

The Lady Techsters are 9-1 in home games. Louisiana Tech ranks third in the CUSA with 12.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Jordan Marshall averaging 3.7.

The Owls are 3-4 in CUSA play. Kennesaw State averages 17.9 turnovers per game and is 5-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Louisiana Tech makes 44.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than Kennesaw State has allowed to its opponents (38.7%). Kennesaw State averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 5.4 per game Louisiana Tech gives up.

The Lady Techsters and Owls square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jianna Morris averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Techsters, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc. Paris Bradley is shooting 45.9% and averaging 16.9 points over the past 10 games.

Berry is scoring 15.0 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Owls. Shania Nichols-Vannett is averaging 10.3 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 33.3% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Techsters: 8-2, averaging 71.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points per game.

Owls: 5-5, averaging 66.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.