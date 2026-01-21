Kennesaw State hosts Adams and UTEP

UTEP Miners (9-8, 1-5 CUSA) at Kennesaw State Owls (8-8, 1-4 CUSA) Kennesaw, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UTEP Miners (9-8, 1-5 CUSA) at Kennesaw State Owls (8-8, 1-4 CUSA)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP visits Kennesaw State after Portia Adams scored 21 points in UTEP’s 67-59 loss to the Florida International Panthers.

The Owls are 6-3 in home games. Kennesaw State is fourth in the CUSA in team defense, giving up 61.3 points while holding opponents to 39.4% shooting.

The Miners have gone 1-5 against CUSA opponents. UTEP ranks ninth in the CUSA shooting 29.0% from 3-point range.

Kennesaw State scores 65.1 points per game, 3.0 fewer points than the 68.1 UTEP allows. UTEP averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Kennesaw State gives up.

The Owls and Miners match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trynce Taylor is averaging 8.6 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Owls. Keyarah Berry is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Adams is averaging 9.8 points for the Miners. Ndack Mbengue is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 4-6, averaging 65.4 points, 29.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Miners: 2-8, averaging 63.3 points, 34.5 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 35.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

