Kennesaw State faces Sam Houston on 4-game road skid

Kennesaw State Owls (10-9, 3-5 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (12-6, 5-2 CUSA) Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Kennesaw State Owls (10-9, 3-5 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (12-6, 5-2 CUSA)

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State will attempt to stop its four-game road losing streak when the Owls play Sam Houston.

The Bearkats are 8-2 on their home court. Sam Houston ranks second in the CUSA with 12.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Deborah Ogayemi averaging 4.0.

The Owls are 3-5 against CUSA opponents. Kennesaw State is eighth in the CUSA scoring 65.2 points per game and is shooting 44.0%.

Sam Houston scores 65.8 points per game, 4.7 more points than the 61.1 Kennesaw State allows. Kennesaw State scores 9.2 more points per game (65.2) than Sam Houston gives up (56.0).

The Bearkats and Owls match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fanta Kone is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Bearkats. Whitney Dunn is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Trynce Taylor is averaging 9.2 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Owls. Keyarah Berry is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 7-3, averaging 69.0 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 15.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.2 points per game.

Owls: 4-6, averaging 63.6 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

