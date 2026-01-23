Kennesaw State and New Mexico State face off for conference matchup

New Mexico State Aggies (7-12, 3-4 CUSA) at Kennesaw State Owls (9-8, 2-4 CUSA) Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

New Mexico State Aggies (7-12, 3-4 CUSA) at Kennesaw State Owls (9-8, 2-4 CUSA)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CUSA foes Kennesaw State and New Mexico State meet on Saturday.

The Owls are 7-3 in home games. Kennesaw State is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Aggies are 3-4 against conference opponents. New Mexico State is 4-11 against opponents with a winning record.

Kennesaw State’s average of 4.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game New Mexico State allows. New Mexico State has shot at a 40.3% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points above the 39.2% shooting opponents of Kennesaw State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keyarah Berry is averaging 14.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Owls. Shania Nichols-Vannett is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

Lucia Yenes is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Aggies. Anna Csenyi is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 5-5, averaging 67.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Aggies: 4-6, averaging 60.7 points, 30.8 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.