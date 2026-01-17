Kennedy’s 23 lead Merrimack over Quinnipiac 83-71

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Kevair Kennedy had 23 points in Merrimack’s 83-71 victory over Quinnipiac on Saturday. Kennedy added…

Kennedy added eight rebounds and six assists for the Warriors (11-8, 7-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Ernest Shelton added 17 points while shooting 5 for 12 (5 for 10 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line while he also had five rebounds. Tye Dorset went 5 of 9 from the field (4 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 16 points, while adding three steals.

The Bobcats (12-7, 5-3) were led in scoring by Amarri Monroe, who finished with 24 points, four steals and two blocks. Jaden Zimmerman added 15 points for Quinnipiac. Asim Jones finished with 13 points and four assists.

