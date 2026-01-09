Kennedy leads Merrimack against Siena after 20-point game

Merrimack Warriors (9-7, 5-0 MAAC) at Siena Saints (10-5, 3-1 MAAC) Albany, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Merrimack Warriors (9-7, 5-0 MAAC) at Siena Saints (10-5, 3-1 MAAC)

Albany, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saints -5.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack visits Siena after Kevair Kennedy scored 20 points in Merrimack’s 73-66 victory over the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Saints have gone 4-1 at home. Siena has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

The Warriors are 5-0 against MAAC opponents. Merrimack is 3-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Siena’s average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Merrimack gives up. Merrimack averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Siena gives up.

The Saints and Warriors square off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Coyle averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Saints, scoring 9.7 points while shooting 29.2% from beyond the arc. Gavin Doty is averaging 16.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Kennedy is averaging 16.2 points, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Warriors. Ernest Shelton is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 7-3, averaging 69.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Warriors: 7-3, averaging 67.7 points, 23.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

