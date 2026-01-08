Kennedy Blair drops 21 for No. 15 Michigan State women in 82-67 win over No. 23 Washington

SEATTLE (AP) — Kennedy Blair scored 21 points, Grace VanSlooten and Rashunda Jones both added 17 for No. 15 Michigan…

SEATTLE (AP) — Kennedy Blair scored 21 points, Grace VanSlooten and Rashunda Jones both added 17 for No. 15 Michigan State in a 82-67 win over No. 23 Washington on Thursday night.

Blair shot 8 of 12 from the floor and 5 of 6 from the free throw line to go with six rebounds and five assists. Jones had 10 rebounds and three steals, while Vanslooten added eight rebounds.

The Huskies (12-3, 2-2 Big 10) led 25-14 after the first quarter. Jones left the game in the first quarter holding her head but later returned and made a significant defensive impact for the Spartans (15-1, 4-1), corralling six defensive rebounds in the second half.

Michigan State led 39-36 at the half, and a 21-5 run at the end of the third quarter allowed the Spartans to start pulling away. Michigan State shot 53% from the field and Washington shot 38%.

Washington entered the game coming off an upset win over then-No. 6 Michigan.

Elle Ladine was the leading scorer for the Huskies, scoring 15 points on five 3-pointers. Sayvia Sellers scored 14 before fouling out with 4:04 left in the game. Avery Howell added 10.

Michigan State: Visits Oregon on Sunday.

Washington: Visits Purdue on Sunday.

