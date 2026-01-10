Kennedy and the Merrimack Warriors take on conference foe Saint Peter’s

Merrimack Warriors (10-7, 6-0 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (7-6, 4-1 MAAC) Jersey City, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack takes on Saint Peter’s in MAAC action Sunday.

The Peacocks have gone 6-1 at home. Saint Peter’s scores 71.6 points and has outscored opponents by 2.9 points per game.

The Warriors are 6-0 against MAAC opponents. Merrimack has a 3-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Saint Peter’s is shooting 39.3% from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points lower than the 44.0% Merrimack allows to opponents. Merrimack’s 40.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than Saint Peter’s has allowed to its opponents (42.6%).

The Peacocks and Warriors meet Sunday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Bland is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Peacocks. TJ Robinson is averaging 11.8 points and 2.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Kevair Kennedy is averaging 16.1 points, four assists and 1.5 steals for the Warriors. Ernest Shelton is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 6-4, averaging 72.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 11.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Warriors: 8-2, averaging 67.5 points, 22.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

